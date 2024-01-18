Oshkosh Area School District is hoping for greater community involvement

OSHKOSH ― Oshkosh Area School District is looking to involve the community.

Members of the public are invited for an “evening of connection and engagement” Feb. 7 as OASD Superintendent Dr. Bryan Davis outlines the district’s 2024 strategic plan at the Vel Phillips Middle School.

Rendering of Oshkosh Area School District's new Vel Phillips Middle School, which will be at 1401 Kentucky St.

According to a news release, Davis, school principals and district leaders will be on hand to discuss specific volunteer opportunities and other ways the community can get involved with OASD schools.

“Community involvement is critical to our success in providing a high-quality education to every student,” Davis said in the release.

“We hope this evening fosters connections and engages community members who want to make a difference in our schools.”

The school will be open at 5 p.m. to give community members the chance to tour the new state-of-the-art facility before Davis provides his district’s strategic plan at 6 p.m.

According to the release, “the OASD’s annual strategic plan identifies and monitors four core areas that represent the overall health of the district as a teaching and learning organization and community asset: Learning and Academics, Finance and Operations, Safe and Healthy Schools, and Engagement and Communication.”

Interested parties are asked to visit oshkosh.k12.wi.us/district/strategic-plan to learn more about the district’s proposed 2024 strategic plan.

