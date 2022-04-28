Oshkosh Area School District is target of ACLU complaint over failure to address racial harassment

OSHKOSH - The ACLU of Wisconsin has filed a civil rights complaint against the Oshkosh Area School District, asking the U.S. Department of Education to investigate what it called the district's failure to address or investigate the racial harassment of two Black students.

The complaint — filed this week with the department’s Office of Civil Rights — says the students, a sixth grade girl and a seventh grade boy who are siblings, were subject to persistent racial harassment while attending schools in the district and that several Black students, including the seventh grade boy, were expelled after a harassment incident.

“The Oshkosh Area School District has an obligation to thoroughly investigate incidents of racial harassment occurring at its schools, but instead, the district has chosen to expel the Black students who are being subjected to harassment,” said attorney Elisabeth Lambert, Equal Justice Works fellow with the ACLU of Wisconsin.

A call to Oshkosh Area School District Superintendent Bryan Davis was referred to district communication director Katie Nieman. Nieman didn't immediately respond to a call.

The seventh grade boy experienced racially disparate punishment at school, including for minor things such as putting his head on his desk, the ACLU of Wisconsin said in a statement released Thursday that detailed the complaint against the district. The sixth grade girl also experienced persistent racial harassment and was targeted by a student who she claims harassed her daily and called her the N-word.

When the students' mother brought the harassment to the attention of school officials, they didn't investigate and instead ignored the students' claims, the ACLU said.

The situation escalated at a Halloween dance last fall when the same white student who harassed the girl instigated a conflict with a group of Black students by throwing water on them and calling them racial slurs.

The other Black students, including the sixth grade girl, voiced their frustration at the incident because the seventh grade boy was punished, but the student who harassed them was not.

Seven Black students were later referred for expulsion as a result of the incident. School administrators also called police and referred juvenile charges against the two siblings, as well as other Black students. The white student was not punished by administrators, nor were charges referred to the police, the ACLU said.

At the seventh grade boy's expulsion hearing, the school board official overseeing the hearing said the racial harassment that took place wasn't relevant to the boy's expulsion, the ACLU said.

Lambert said she hoped the Office of Civil Rights would investigate the incidents of racial harassment and force the district to address the harm caused by creating a plan that would prevent racial harassment in the future.

"The district's duty is to provide a school environment where all students can safely learn and thrive, regardless of their race," she said.

