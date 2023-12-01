Oshkosh-based Tribal Sun Soap features Native-inspired products

Dennis Zack with some of the soaps from his family's business, Tribal Sun Soap, in Oshkosh.

Dennis Zack has sensitive skin. His search for a natural, organic soap that's gentle led him and his family to simply create their own product reflecting their Indigenous principles.

Zack wanted to create and operate Tribal Sun Soap “in a good way” that represents Mohican beliefs and gives back to Indian Country.

They launched the company in January 2022 out of their Oshkosh home, where they're still coming up with names and scents for soaps with nods to Indigenous references.

“We use this as a platform to help educate people about our culture,” Zack said.

The Smokey Falls soap is named for an area on the Menominee Reservation where his family rafts on the Wolf River. Frybread is named for the popular pastry in Indian Country. Sweetgrass is named for the sacred Indigenous plant. Indigenous Sisters is named for the movement to stop the epidemic of violence against Indigenous women and girls. Rez Dog Wash can be used for both people and dogs.

Album cover for Tribal Sun Soap's Rez Dog Wash

The scent for each soap is also carefully chosen to represent the fragrances of Indian Country.

Zack said the Indiana wholesaler who makes the soaps is surprised by the some of the scents and that they sell, such as a new one called Good Medicine, which has hints of tobacco and cherry fragrances.

Tribal Sun Soap has been selling around the country.

“It’s been a nice, steady growth,” Zack said. “We’re starting to get the point when we’ll need to hire.”

A recent deal with his tribe, Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Nation, helped business when the tribe ordered 10,000 soaps for its Bowler casino. Zack is working on closing deals with other tribal casinos, too.

As Tribal Sun grows, it’s also supporting Indigenous organizations and causes.

The company is working with Waking Women’s Healing Institute, founded by Kristin Welch in Shawano County, to address the epidemic of violence against Indigenous women and girls. Homicide is the third-leading cause of death for Indigenous girls and teens, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And research from the National Center for Biotechnology Information shows Indigenous women in the U.S. are three times more likely to be murdered than white women.

A portion of Tribal Sun’s profits are helping to support Bree’s Closet, continued by the mother of Brianna Miller, a Menominee Nation social worker who died in a car accident in 2018. The nonprofit helps those in need in northeast Wisconsin.

Tribal Sun Soap also is supporting Red Magic, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit founded by Oneida tribal member Harmony Hill to promote Native American arts in the area.

Indigenous artists also have created many of the soaps' labels, called album covers, featuring artwork representing the scents and Indian Country.

“I think it’s important to support each other, to raise our brothers and sisters up,” Zack said. “We’ve had tough times, from the history of the boarding schools trauma and economic pitfalls because of the loss of land and way of life.”

Frank Vaisvilas is a former Report for America corps member who covers Native American issues in Wisconsin based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact him at fvaisvilas@gannett.com or 815-260-2262. Follow him on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Oshkosh's Tribal Sun Soap features Native-inspired products