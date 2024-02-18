Oshkosh Boys & Girls Club sets ribbon-cutting for latest phase of $18M expansion

A new building at the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh, shown here in a rendering, will house a community center, administrative office and teen space for the club as part of a $16 million expansion.

OSHKOSH — The latest phase of the $18 million expansion is almost finished.

The public will get a firsthand view of the newest developments at the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh when the club hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 5 to celebrate another completed section of its grand remodeling project.

As part of a five-stage capital project, this latest phase centered around the additions of the Hyde Family Community Center and the new Verve Administrative Center.

“This expansion and renovation will allow us to create so many opportunities for the kids of Oshkosh, and with the addition of the Hyde Family Community Center, to serve additional families in a more impactful way,” said CEO Tracy Ogden in a press statement.

According to the news release, the administrative center will include a second-floor teen space for children between the ages of 13 and 18 that is separate from the elementary and middle school age kids.

This phase is also set to double the program space for middle school children ages 10 to 12.

It’s all part of the massive $18 million expansion of the 501 E. Parkway Ave. facility that will eventually accommodate 450 kids when construction is completed.

The initials plans were first announced three years ago before construction got under way in October 2022.

The May 5 open house will run noon to 4 p.m. while the ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The project’s final phase, which will feature a second gym and new playground, is on hold as the club works to secure remaining funds. Donations can be made at bgcosh.org or through Ogden via her email, tracyo@bgcosh.org.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com.

