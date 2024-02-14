Oshkosh business community is not behind the wheel tax proposed by the city

OSHKOSH ― It’s safe to say the business community is not on board with a wheel tax.

The city may have to look at another way to fund road reconstruction after the Oshkosh Chamber revealed almost three-fourths of the businesses polled were not in favor of the recent proposal to add a new vehicle registration free and increase utilities.

Chamber president/CEO Rob Kleman revealed the findings of its recent survey at Tuesday’s common council meeting where the city discussed an ordinance to create the wheel tax.

“When it gets down to it, 74% is a high number not in favor and we wanted to share that so we think the best idea is to take a step back and work to develop a proposal that more people in businesses can get behind,” said Kleman in a separate interview with the Northwestern.

“We’re willing to offer our support in that process understanding it’s not an easy issue to solve.

“There are assessments that are very large and so from a residential perspective and a business perspective, it’s tough to deal with that but it has been the system we’ve been under for a long time,” he added.

The city is proposing to implement a $35 vehicle tax while raising three utilities to garner $3.75 million annually for road improvements.

City manager Mark Rohloff and director of finance Russ Van Gompel put forward the resolution at a previous council meeting to raise $3.75 million annually for the road-related special assessments.

According to the council agenda, and a previously released statement, the current special assessments that fund road and sidewalk reconstruction “have seen a rise in cost faster than the rate of inflation.”

The city believes the benefit of this resolution would take the burden of payment primarily off property owners.

The Chamber’s survey showed that around 31% of the 98 members polled are in agreement with that current system of assessing property owners only when their street or sidewalk is improved.

But another 41% said they would welcome a combination of all these improvements in a general tax levy.

“It’s a suggestion where you put together all three approaches, using a smaller VRF with a smaller utility increase coupled with retaining some type of assessment maybe with a cap and combine that with the general levy increase to come up with the money to fix more roads,” explained Kleman.

“I think general comments were that this approach was a Band-aid approach because you’re really raising the money to fix two to three miles of road a year while there’s over 300 miles of streets in Oshkosh so the odds of having a street improvement once every 40 or 50 years based on those numbers.

“One thing that was abundantly clear is that infrastructure improvements are important to our membership and the general consensus is that Oshkosh has to fix more streets faster,” he added.

