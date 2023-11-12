Oshkosh letter-writer calls for change in city government structure

Here is this week’s letter to the editor of the Oshkosh Northwestern. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

City should consider a change in structure

Do you really know what you are voting for during the spring election?

Are you aware that your city council members cannot talk to city employees/departments on your behalf? That their only two jobs are to pass a budget and review the city manager’s year?

I’m not making this up; I was told this by no less than two sitting council members.

So, why do we have a city council election when they are not really representing us? Prestige? A title?

I challenge you to look around. The cities with a mayor/alderman system are eclipsing the City of Oshkosh’s in growth. Just look at Appleton, or our neighbor to the west, Omro. Rather than looking for ways to grow its tax base, Oshkosh sees “We the People” as revenue sources.

Let’s take, for instance, the inspection services department. I was told inspectors are encouraged to roam the streets and find things that are violations of the ordinances. This generates a fine starting at $100 and every 10 or so days goes up by another $100.

If you try to complain, you are told to “comply.” If you call a council member, you’re told they are powerless to act on your behalf.

You have no way to have “redress of your grievances” because no one represents you because the council cannot speak to the city departments.

This brings us full circle. It is time for the city to consider a change – a change to a better form of government, a mayor/alder system where someone in your district represents you.

Dan Lenz

Oshkosh

