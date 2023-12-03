Oshkosh letter-writer calls for increased Farm Bill funding to address hunger, 'justice crisis'

FILE - A variety of fruits and vegetables are shown in September 2021 at The Salvation Army food pantry in Oshkosh.

Here is this week’s letter to the editor of the Oshkosh Northwestern. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

Increase in Farm Bill funding could help address 'root causes' of hunger

We don’t face a hunger crisis in an otherwise just world; we face a justice crisis in a hungry world. Hunger and poverty are the predictable results of policies and practices that reflect a society’s choices about who “deserves” to eat and who is welcome at the table.

Those of us who volunteer at food pantries know that hunger is the symptom of trauma, eviction, discrimination and inequity. We hear about losing a job, a needed car repair. Stories of high medical expenses and low wages.

Hunger was cut in half in the U.S during COVID because of the increase in the child earned income tax credit. Now that it has ended, hunger is skyrocketing. We know the solutions. Do we have the will to act? Minimum wage in Wisconsin has been at $7.25 since 2008. $25-per-hour is the current livable wage.

Our system set it up for a housing crisis, homelessness, poverty, hunger.

Are we willing to work with others to address the root causes?

The Farm Bill is before Congress every five years. Please contact your U.S. senators and representative to increase funding. All the supplemental food programs in the U.S. are in the bill. They try it every time. As a hunger advocate for 35 years, I know some will want to cut SNAP and WIC. I also know our voices make a difference. Go to https://www.bread.org/offering-letters/ to learn more and use your voice. Then, ask others to do the same.

Who is my U.S. Congressperson? https://www.house.gov/representatives

Deb Martin

Oshkosh

More letters to the editor: Click here for more letters to the editor of the Oshkosh Northwestern

Our letters policy

Letters to the editor are published in the order in which they are received and letter-writers are limited to having one letter published per month. Letters can be emailed to oshkoshnews@thenorthwestern.com and Editor Brandon Reid at breid@gannett.com. Letters must meet specific guidelines, including being no more than 250 words and be from local authors or on topics of local interest. All submissions must include the name of the person who wrote the letter, their city of residence and a contact phone number. Letters are edited as needed for style, grammar, length, fairness, accuracy and libel.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh letter calls for Congress to boost Farm Bill funding on hunger