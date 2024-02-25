Oshkosh letter-writers on giving up fear for Lent, candidate’s exclusion from cable access show

Here is this week’s letter to the editor of the Oshkosh Northwestern. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

Give up fear for Lent

“When I am afraid, I put my trust in you, God.” — Psalm 56:3

There are times we need to pay attention to our fear. It can stop us from doing dangerous things. And some fears we can overcome.

For Lent, let’s give up “unreasoning fear.” This is fear used by some people and media promoting an agenda. They have learned fear sells. The skilled motivator will describe something that taps into your primitive brain and causes you to feel fear, so you are open to the person’s solution to overcome that fear. One example is you buy an extended warranty for your new car, which you chose because of its reliability.

Jesus speaks to this unreasoning fear at Lazarus’ tomb. (John 11:43) What if our community would work together like Lazarus’ friends did to unbind the cloths wrapped around him?

What could this look like? First, we could stop our first reaction of fear by thinking, “What would Jesus do?” The fearmonger wants us to think every place or person is risky. We may have uncertainty and risk, but they can be faced. The Bible speaks often, “Fear not.”

Our thinking skills can overpower our feelings of fear especially as we work as a community to solve community problems. The Holy Spirit reminds us that neither our feelings nor our thinking is the whole picture. Giving up our fear unbinds us by putting the situation in context and trusting God.

Give up fear for Lent and beyond.

Deb Martin

Oshkosh

Council candidate responds to judge candidate's exclusion from public access show

The Feb. 23 edition of the Oshkosh Northwestern ran a front-page article titled, “Oshkosh Media policies draw scrutiny.”

As a candidate for Oshkosh City Council, I was scheduled to appear on “Eye on Oshkosh” in March, along with the remaining candidates for city council who haven’t yet appeared.

Following the article’s release, I reached out to the producers of “Eye on Oshkosh” seeking clarification as to why one judicial candidate was excluded from the program’s interview of candidates in that race. I also asked why that same candidate was excluded from the program a year prior.

I followed up with the producers of the show four times, and each time the response I received was that there is a legitimate reason for excluding one candidate over the others, but the producers felt no good would come from disclosing their rationale. And the producers made clear that despite the use of government equipment and hosting the show inside Oshkosh City Hall, it is up to the discretion of the producers of private shows to determine who appears and how much airtime they get.

I make no assumptions or allegations related to the exclusion by “Eye on Oshkosh” of judicial candidate LaKeisha Haase, and I take the producer at her word that there is a legitimate reason for the lack of appearance. However, as the only LGBTQ+ candidate for Oshkosh City Council, I cannot in good conscience appear on the show when there is no explanation for why the only person of color running for judge in Winnebago County, who happens to be the only person of color on Oshkosh City Council, did not appear while her opponents were given an opportunity.

When city resources are used to broadcast information to the public at large, a focus on my campaign pillars of Transparency and Opportunity for Everyone is even more crucial.

I have expressed to the show that if they wish to disclose their rationale for Haase’s exclusion, I’m happy to reconsider, but without transparency, I cannot attend.

DJ Nichols

Oshkosh Common Council candidate

