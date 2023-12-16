Oshkosh man accused of pointing gun at children found guilty on firearm charge

GREEN BAY - An Oshkosh man faces 15 years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday.

Douglas T. Murphy, 35, was charged after authorities say he repeatedly pointed a Cobra .380 caliber handgun at several children inside a residence in downtown Oshkosh on the evening of June 4 into the morning hours of June 5.

Authorities also say he used the gun to "pistol whip" the children's mother, causing an open wound on her scalp.

The children called 911, which led into an almost six-hour standoff with law enforcement before the Oshkosh Police Department SWAT Team entered the residence and arrested Murphy.

Murphy was charged in Winnebago County with five felonies – being a felon in possession of a firearm, child abuse, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and bail jumping – as well as six misdemeanors – operating a firearm while intoxicated, two counts of battery and three counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.

However, all the state charges were dismissed on Aug. 22 as the case proceeded in federal court in Green Bay instead.

Murphy will remain in custody ahead of his March sentencing hearing.

Murphy has prior felony convictions in Waukesha, Manitowoc and Winnebago counties.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Oshkosh man accused of pointing gun at children found guilty by jury