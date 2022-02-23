An Oshkosh man is among three charged with plotting to attack the nation's power grid to advance white supremacist ideology

Three men, including one from Oshkosh, have been charged in Ohio with plotting to disrupt the nation's power grid to advance their white supremacist ideology.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department announced all three men have agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. The case was charged earlier this month in the Southern District of Ohio.

In 2020, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first identified Jackson Matthew Sawall, 22, of Oshkosh, Christopher Brenner Cook, 20, of Columbus, Ohio, and Jonathan Allen Frost, 24, of Katy, Texas, as the focus of an ongoing investigation.

"When individuals move from espousing particular views to planning or committing acts of violence the FBI will investigate and take action to stop their plans," said Timothy Langan, assistant director of the FBI Counterterrorism Division.

“These three defendants admitted to engaging in a disturbing plot, in furtherance of white supremacist ideology, to attack energy facilities in order to damage the economy and stoke division in our country,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen.

“The Justice Department is committed to investigating and disrupting such terrorist plots and holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes.”

According to an affidavit in support of a search warrant in Wisconsin related to the case and a statement Wednesday from the DOJ:

The trio apparently came to the attention of the FBI's counterterrorism task force after a fourth man crossed into Detroit from Canada in 2019. He said he was going to visit Cook. The Canadian had a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun.

On his phone, agents found "multiple images of Nazi, white power and anti-LGBTQ propaganda."

Agents went to Cook and his mother. He said he'd met the Canadian playing online games. He said he'd deleted texts and chats with the man after he called about his stop at the border.

Cook also freely discussed his "traditionalist" political views, his knowledge of a U.S. neo-Nazi group and several books widely read by white supremacists.

His mother told agents she had made her son take down Nazi flags she found hanging in his bedroom.

An informant told the FBI that Cook talked among an online community of forming an 18-member group that would fire on electrical substations around the southeastern U.S. and other regions of the country, an operation he dubbed "Lights Out."

The defendants discussed "the possibility of the power being out for many months could cause war, even a race war, and induce the next Great Depression," according to prosecutors.

Cook felt the group should be operational by 2024 — or sooner if President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid in November 2020.

Sawall and Frost were on the message list. Frost, whose parents are leading members of the Houston area legal community, was a student at Purdue University.

At some point, an undercover agent joined the message boards. Cook's mother had told them her son was planning to move to Wisconsin with Sawall, who traveled to Ohio in a pickup truck in February 2020.

Over three days in Columbus, agents surveilled Cook, Sawall and Frost, who drove from Indiana. Frost provided Cook with an assault-style rifle and they practiced at a shooting range.

Sawall and Cook spray-painted a swastika flag under a bridge, with the caption, "Join the Front," the name Cook gave to his proposed band of saboteurs.

Frost also gave the other two men "suicide necklaces" filled with fentanyl they could ingest if caught by law enforcement. Sawall took his when the trio was stopped in Columbus, but he survived.

Later, Cook and Frost traveled to Texas as Cook continued trying to recruit members.

As part of the plea agreements, Cook will forfeit two guns without serial numbers and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. Frost will forfeit a rifle without a serial number, three handguns, various silencers, materials that could be used to make bombs and computer equipment.

