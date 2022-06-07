Oshkosh man charged with homicide in May 30 shooting at cookout

OSHKOSH – A 37-year-old man faces charges related to a May 30 shooting death in Oshkosh.

Joshua P. Johnson of Oshkosh made his initial court appearance in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Friday. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Oshkosh police responded to a report about the shooting at 5:51 p.m. May 30. The individual was transported to a local hospital before being pronounced dead.

According to a criminal complaint, responding officers found Johnson on a sidewalk near the scene of the shooting. He did not appear to have a gun on him, and when an officer asked Johnson if he was the shooter, Johnson responded, "Yeah," the complaint said.

Police spoke with neighbors and family who were at the residence for a cookout when the shooting took place. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

According to the complaint, Johnson had some alcohol in his system, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.075. Johnson reportedly told police his family was "plotting against him" and that he believed the victim had wanted to kill him.

The victim had a child with Johnson's sister, according to the criminal complaint. Family members said the victim had tried to calm Johnson down earlier in the evening.

Family members told police Johnson had been exhibiting symptoms of paranoia for years and they tried to get him help, but he refused, the complaint stated.

Detectives and officers searched for the gun after the incident, but as of Friday they had not yet found it, according to the complaint.

Johnson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 13 at 11:45 a.m.

