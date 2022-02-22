Oshkosh man charged after woman’s vehicle shot with BB gun on Interstate 41 near Appleton

APPLETON - A 33-year-old Oshkosh man has been charged after a woman's vehicle was shot with a BB gun multiple times Friday morning on Interstate 41.

Travis Tarver was charged Monday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and marijuana possession. He's being held on a $75,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 3, according to court records.

A woman called Grand Chute police about 7:15 a.m. Friday to report an unknown person in a bronze-colored car with no license plate shot at her vehicle while she was driving on Interstate 41, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Outagamie County.

The woman was not hurt, but was "quite shaken up," the complaint says. Police found "8-10 areas of damage that looked like bullet holes/marks on the driver's side of (her) vehicle."

She told police she was driving north in the left lane when a car behind her drove next to her on her passenger side, the complaint says. She drove faster to move to the right lane in front of the car to get to her exit. She was in the far right lane between Prospect Avenue and College Avenue when she heard a "tink, tink, tink," the complaint says.

"She was unsure how many times, but described it like a rapid series," the complaint says.

An image taken by police and included as part of a criminal complaint of a BB gun allegedly used in a shooting Friday morning on Interstate 41.

Police showed an image to the woman of the suspect vehicle taken from a traffic camera and she confirmed it was the car involved, the complaint says. Police used traffic cameras to track the car to an address on East Byrd Street in Appleton.

A man later identified as Tarver left the residence at the address about 12:10 p.m. and sat in the car police suspected was involved in the incident. Police asked why there didn't appear to be a license plate on the car and Tarver "proceeded to use a remote to open a retracting cover," which then displayed his license plate, the complaint says

Police reviewed footage from a Ring camera at the address and found Tarver arrived shortly after 7:30 a.m. When police searched the vehicle, they found "a large AK-47 style black BB rifle" on the floor near the back seat, the complaint says.

