Oshkosh man convicted of stealing $426,000 from nursing home patient, used some of it at Vegas casinos

OSHKOSH ‒ A 64-year-old Oshkosh man was convicted of eight felonies after a Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation found he stole nearly $426,000 from a 92-year-old nursing home resident.

Terry Lynn Culver was charged with the eight class H felonies after a joint elder abuse and tax fraud investigation by the Wisconsin DOJ and Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Winnebago County in 2020, Culver acted as power of attorney for the 92-year-old woman after she was put in a nursing home in February 2013. A court terminated his position as power of attorney in 2018, but during that time, Culver sold multiple pieces of the victim’s real estate, took possession of the her house and wrote multiple checks worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from the woman to himself or his business, ANK Farms. Culver then spent that money on home improvements, vehicles and for other purchases including at casinos in Las Vegas.

The complaint also alleges that Culver filed false and fraudulent tax returns with the Department of Revenue for five years, never claiming the money he took from the woman.

According to the complaint, Culver repaid $148,800 to the victim.

“DOJ’s Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit works diligently to bring those who cheat seniors to justice,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a press release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4.

