Oshkosh man pleads not guilty to charges in July Fox River powerboat-paddleboat crash

OSHKOSH – A court commissioner on Thursday ruled there is probable cause that an Oshkosh man committed felonies for his role in a July boat crash on the Fox River and bound the case over for trial.

Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, 18 counts of failing to render aid in a boating accident and one count of negligent operation of a boat. The Winnebago County district attorney also charged Lindemann with operating a boat while intoxicated in connection with the incident.

Upon Winnebago County Court Commissioner Michael Rust's ruling Thursday, Lindemann entered a not guilty plea.

Around 10 p.m. July 9, an approximately 38-foot-long powerboat crashed into a two-story paddleboat, owned and operated by On The Loos Cruises on the Fox River, between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges in Oshkosh.

When deputies arrived on scene after the crash, they saw passengers exiting the docked paddleboat and first responders providing aid, Bohn said. Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses, who said they saw the powerboat travel upstream, crash into the paddleboat, continue upstream, turn around back toward the paddleboat, then travel downstream.

Witnesses said there was some conversation between occupants on both boats, but the powerboat did not stop at the shore with the paddleboat and did not return to the scene, Bohn said.

The powerboat was located the day after the crash at Pioneer Marina. Employees at the marina contacted law enforcement and said they saw what looked like blood and a decoration believed to have come from the paddleboat. They also recognized the boat as belonging to Sweetwater Performance Center, which is owned by Lindemann.

Investigators determined that Lindemann was the owner and operator of the boat. He was arrested in July and released on $10,000 bond, under conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and surrender his passport.

Multiple passengers aboard Lindemann's powerboat told investigators they had been drinking with Lindemann throughout the day before the crash, including at the Dockside Tavern, located at 425 Nebraska St., which Lindemann owns.

Bohn was the only witness to testify at the preliminary hearing.

Lindemann's defense attorney, Scott Ceman, argued that the incident did not equate to criminal charges.

"Your honor, this is what it looks like when the government tries to turn an accident into a criminal case," Ceman said.

Rust determined at this stage in the case, there was sufficient proof that crimes may have been committed by Lindemann, and he ordered the case to proceed.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 13 in Circuit Court Branch 4.

