Oshkosh man sentenced to 1 year, 10 months in prison for Interstate 41 BB gun shooting

APPLETON – An Oshkosh man was sentenced Tuesday in Outagamie County Circuuit Court to one year and 10 months in prison for shooting a BB gun at another car on Interstate 41 in February.

Travis Tarver, 33, pleaded no contest in July to first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a Class F felony.

Around 7:15 a.m. Feb. 18, a woman contacted the Grand Chute Police Department after Tarver shot at her vehicle on I-41. She was uninjured, but "quite shaken up," according to the criminal complaint. Police said her vehicle had multiple BB gun bullet marks on the driver's side.

The woman didn't know Tarver, and police said the shooting was random.

Tarver was initially charged with possession of THC and criminal damage to property through use of a dangerous weapon, in addition to recklessly endangering safety, but those charges were dismissed

Following Tarver's prison sentence, he'll be on extended supervision for five years, during which he's prohibited from owning any firearms, BB guns, facsimile guns or anything deemed a dangerous weapon, according to court records.

RELATED: Oshkosh man charged after woman’s vehicle shot with BB gun on Interstate 41 near Appleton

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Oshkosh man sentenced to 1 year, 10 months for I-41 BB gun shooting