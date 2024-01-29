Oshkosh, should the mayor's title change to council president? Tell us for a future article.

OSHKOSH ― The mayor is proposing having a council-selected president in place of a voted-in mayor.

Oshkosh Mayor Matt Mugerauer put forward a resolution that would see the job’s title change to “council president” to reflect the post’s lack of executive powers.

Under the proposal, the Oshkosh electorate would still get the chance to vote for seven council members as usual, but that council would then choose their president from among that group.

Since the mid 1950s, Oshkosh has used a council-manager form of government under Chapter 64 of the Wisconsin State Statutes, where the city hires a full-time paid manager to serve as an administrator and run its day-to-day operations.

According to Chapter 64, the president of the council is the highest elected official, although the city may designate the title of mayor to that official.

Mugerauer is suggesting the change be made at the council level and has tabled the discussion for a future council meeting — but how do you feel? Are you in favor of the title of mayor being changed to council president? Should the electorate still be able to vote for a mayor? Should the change be put to a referendum, or are you comfortable with this change being done at the council level?

Please send us your thoughts via email to jmarville@gannett.com. Make sure to include your first and last name, your city of residence along with a paragraph detailing your opinions on the proposal to change the position from an elected mayor to a council-selected president.

Your thoughts could appear in one of our future follow-up stories on the resolution.

