Oshkosh police arrest suspect after infant suffers 'significant injuries' from suspected abuse

OSHKOSH – A 2-month-old infant has been flown to Children's Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee with "significant injuries" and a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of physical abuse to a child causing great bodily harm after a suspected child abuse incident.

Oshkosh Police Department said in a news release Sept. 8 it’s investigating a child abuse incident that took place at a residence in the 1200 block of South Westhaven.

According to the release, Oshkosh Fire Department was dispatched to the residence at around 4 p.m. Sept. 7 for the report of a sick 2-month-old child who was weak and pale. The child was transported to a local hospital.

At around 9 p.m., Oshkosh police were notified by Winnebago County Department of Human Services that there were injuries on the child consistent with child abuse.

Officers responded to the hospital and spoke with Winnebago County staff and medical personnel. After further investigation, detectives arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of physical abuse to a child causing great bodily harm. The man’s name was not released, but police said he was known to the child. The suspect was transported to Winnebago County Jail.

The 2-month-old was flown to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee to be treated for what police said were “significant injuries.”

Police said anyone with information about the incident can contact the department by calling 920-236-5700. Anonymous tips can be reported to Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or by using the P3 app.

