Oshkosh police are asking for information after woman stabbed during fight

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Dec. 17 at an unnamed business in the 800 block of Oregon Street.

The police received information that a woman had been stabbed multiple times. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a physical altercation took place between several individuals who know each other. The woman had been stabbed during this altercation.

She was transported to a local hospital for non-critical injuries.

The Oshkosh Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Vang at 920-231-8477, or through the P3 App.

The Oshkosh Police Department was unavailable for a comment at this time.

