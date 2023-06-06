Oshkosh police continue probe of Youth Hockey Association theft that totaled at least $60K

OSHKOSH – Oshkosh police said Tuesday their investigation into a theft of at least $60,000 from Oshkosh Youth Hockey Association that occurred over several years is ongoing.

A woman who had served as treasurer of the association told police March 29 she had stolen at least $60,000 from the association over the course of several years, a news release from police said.

Police said anyone with information about the theft can contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477, use the P3 app or go online to winnebagocrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous, but police said a tip leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

For more about the Oshkosh Youth Hockey Association, contact association president Luke Burger at presidentoyha@gmail.com.

