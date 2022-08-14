Oshkosh police investigating death of person in apartment in Grand Opera House building

OSHKOSH - Oshkosh police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Saturday morning in the city-owned opera house building at 100 High Ave.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the death, or the person who died and was found in the building, call police at (920) 236-5700. Persons wishing to remain anonymous should contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or via the P3 App.

The downtown building is home to the Grand Opera House, as well as apartments.

Police learned of the death about 10:45 a.m. Saturday, and said without explanation that the death appears to have been "an isolated incident." They did not say how the person appeared to have died, how old the person appears to be or release other information.

More News: Construction set to begin for Oshkosh's new parks building in September, current building closes Wednesday

More: Police arrest a 28-year-old man after an Oshkosh business is robbed

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh police probe death of person in Grand Opera House building