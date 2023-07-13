Oshkosh police officer justified in shooting man who pointed rifle at officers, Winnebago County DA rules

OSHKOSH – Winnebago County District Attorney Eric Sparr has ruled an Oshkosh police officer was justified in shooting a suspect during a June 29 incident near the Mill Street boat launch.

Oshkosh Police Department said in a news release July 13 that Sparr found “the suspect presented a significant risk to the life and safety of the officer at the time of the shooting and that the evidence was clear that the suspect was armed with a loaded rifle and began moving closer to officers in a way that would reasonably cause them concern that the suspect intended to shoot them or others.”

Here's how the incident unfolded, who investigated the incident and where the case against the suspect stands.

The incident started shortly after 6 a.m. June 29 near the Mill Street boat launch.

At around 6:18 a.m. June 29, Oshkosh police received information of an intoxicated male walking around carrying a loaded rifle near the boat launch on Mill Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man carrying the rifle in his hands.

Police said the area around the incident included a business, a nursing home and numerous residences.

Officers tried talking with the man to get him to put down the rifle, but he refused to do so.

Hospital upgrades: ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah unveils new helipad, redesigned Trauma Center

Police then tried to use less lethal rounds on the man, but he continued to hold the rifle.

The man then began to raise the rifle and point it at officers, which is when an officer fired his duty-issued rifle, hitting the man once.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office investigated the officer-involved shooting.

After the incident, Oshkosh Police Department requested Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office do an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

The sheriff’s office investigated the incident and then submitted its report to the District Attorney’s Office, which reviewed the investigation and evidence.

'Officers showed commendable restraint,' a police news release said.

Eric Sparr

The news release from the police department said Sparr advised “officers showed commendable restraint by making extensive efforts to communicate with the suspect, and even after that proved fruitless, utilized less lethal rounds.”

Sparr, according to the release, said “the suspect’s actions left the officer with practically no realistic choice but for the officer to fire his weapon at the suspect to neutralize the threat to themselves and others.”

EAA military planes: EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 will bring Air Force F-15s, F-22s and other military aircraft

Officers handled the situation in a manner consistent with law enforcement training, Sparr determined.

The suspect was charged after the incident and the officer's name has not been released.

The suspect in the incident, 34-year-old Benson Thao of Oshkosh, was charged July 5 with first-degree recklessly endangering safety. His next court appearance will be at 9:45 a.m. July 24.

The police department did not release the name of the officer involved in the incident.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh police officer found justified in shooting man who pointed rifle at officers June 29