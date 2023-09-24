Oshkosh police probe inmate’s escape from minimum-security Drug Abuse Correctional Center

OSHKOSH – Oshkosh police are investigating after an inmate briefly escaped the minimum-security Drug Abuse Correctional Center at 4280 Sherman Road in Winnebago early Sunday morning.

The department said in a news release that Brian S. Esser, 34, was reported to have escaped from the facility, managed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, at around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.

At around 1:22 a.m. Sunday, Esser was taken into custody near the intersection of highways 76 and 41 after a search by Oshkosh police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Appleton Police Department and Kaukauna Police Department.

Esser, according to the release, had been convicted for take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent, vehicle operator flee/elude an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.

Police said anyone with information about the incident should contact the department at 920-236-5700. Or, anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Winnebago County Crime Stoppers by calling 920-231-8477, using the P3 app or going to winnebagocrimestoppers.org. Police said if a tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

