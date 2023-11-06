Oshkosh police seek tips after man’s body pulled from Fox River

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man whose body was pulled from the Fox River Sunday.

According to a news release from the police department, police and the Oshkosh Fire Department responded to the end of Broad Street near the river after receiving a report of the man’s body in the river at around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they don’t believe the community is in any danger and the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week. Police did not release the man’s name.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the police department at 920-236-5700. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477, going to winnebagocrimestoppers.org or by using the P3 app. Police said if a tip leads to an arrest, callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

