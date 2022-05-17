Oshkosh registered sex offender arrested, accused of attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl into a sexual encounter

OSHKOSH - An Oshkosh man was arrested Monday after exchanging messages with an undercover agent and expressing sexual interest in a 13-year-old girl, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kevin J. Mueller, 60, is charged with using a computer to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and for doing so as a registered sex offender, the DOJ said. He is required to register based on a 1989 first-degree sexual assault conviction.

If Mueller is convicted of his charges, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison. His status as a registered sexual offender means that he must serve an additional mandatory sentence of 10 years, if convicted.

Mueller exchanged messages with an undercover law enforcement agent, believing that he was speaking with the parent of a 13-year-old girl, the DOJ said, adding that he expressed repeated interest in having a sexual encounter with the child and sent pornographic images of himself that he wanted to share with her.

Mueller was arrested when he arrived at a prearranged meeting spot in Winnebago County. This arrest came about as a result of cooperation between the Wisconsin Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

