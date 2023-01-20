Oshkosh woman charged after Merrill Middle School incident

Editor's note: The story has been updated with comment from the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office.

OSHKOSH ‒ An Oshkosh woman faces two criminal charges stemming from a Jan. 11 incident at Merrill Middle School where several adults "forced" their way into the school.

Charlotte Fletcher, 37, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer, both misdemeanors.

On the afternoon of Jan. 11, Fletcher and five other people arrived at the school where a 13-year-old student was being disciplined after a fight earlier in the day, according to the criminal complaint. The six people were described as "family members or associates" of the teen student.

The complaint states the school resource officer, Tony Flaig, learned the group of people was outside near the main entrance of the school and wanted to get inside, which they were not allowed to do.

Flaig exited the school through another door and made contact with the group from the outside. According to the complaint, the group "appeared upset." Flaig told the group they were not allowed inside and pointed out they were yelling, according to the criminal complaint.

At one point, Flaig asked the adults outside the school if they wanted the school to release the student to them so they would leave. They said they did, and according to the complaint, made "several discouraging remarks" that the officer believed were about specific staff members.

Flaig called the school to release the student to the family, but as she was about to leave, she turned around to get her cellphone. The complaint said the officer tried to close the door, but one of the adults "grabbed the door handle" and pulled it open. The other adults began entering the school, according to the complaint.

The adults then were told by school staff members and Flaig to leave, but they continued to walk through the school, which led to Flaig calling for backup.

The school resource officer said in the complaint the group was "disruptive" and was "loud and boisterous." When other officers arrived on the scene, the report said some members of the group were taken into custody. Eventually, all six individuals, including Fletcher, were arrested for disorderly conduct.

In the complaint, a different officer, identified as K. Johnson, arrived later on the scene and assisted in getting Fletcher away from the school. The complaint said Fletcher was yelling at staff and officers and tried to push past the officer several times. In response, Johnson "pushed [Fletcher] against the wall to prevent her from fighting," according to the complaint.

Another officer, identified in the complaint as J. MacDonald, came to take Fletcher out of the school said she was "loud and profane."

Just before the officers brought Fletcher out the door, they reported "all chaos ensued" as "several adults and juveniles" began to fight. According to the complaint, Fletcher tried to get involved in the fight but was taken to the ground by MacDonald.

At this time another family member — who has not been charged — also attempted to push past an officer. Flaig and MacDonald then pushed that adult against the wall and threatened to tase the individual. The complaint stated the person was "tensing up," which prevented the officers from taking the person into custody and led to the two officers bringing that individual to the ground and getting on top of and handcuffing the person.

According to the complaint, this confrontation led to the school being put on lockdown and delayed the release of students. Some students were evacuated and sent to Oaklawn Elementary, which is about a mile away. The complaint said other parents began showing up to the school requesting to pick up their kids.

The complaint also said Christopher Willems, the Dean of Students, told police he was hit in the side of the face and injured during the chaos.

If tried and convicted, Fletcher could face up to $11,000 in fines and up to a year in prison.

The Winnebago County District Attorney's Office said Friday it expects to file more charges stemming from this incident.

