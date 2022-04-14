Oshkosh woman sentenced to 7½ years in prison in failed murder-for-hire case

OSHKOSH - A 39-year-old woman charged for her role in a failed murder-for-hire plot has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison.

Melissa Smith, 39, of Oshkosh, offered $500 to a person she didn't know was a police informant to kill another person who she claimed "told police she was selling drugs, had urinated on her bed and had stolen her handgun," according to a criminal complaint filed in Winnebago County.

In January, Smith pleaded no contest to soliciting first-degree intentional homicide. She was sentenced Thursday by Winnebago County Judge John Jorgensen, who ordered her to serve four years on extended supervision after she is released from prison.

Jorgensen described Smith as "ready, willing and able" to kill another person for telling police about her drug sales.

"That's just over the top," he said. "It really calls into question your character."

Smith spoke in court before she was sentenced and apologized to everyone involved in the situation.

"I am not the monster that society has made me out to be," she said.

Winnebago County Deputy District Attorney Eric Sparr said the situation had the potential to lead to serious consequences, even if Smith had limited means to actually make it happen.

"It created a very dangerous situation for everyone involved," he said.

Smith's defense attorney, Scott Ceman, described the case as "clumsy," but indicated Smith had accepted responsibility for her role in the situation.

The informant told an investigator Aug. 2 that Smith "wanted the hit to happen the following day," the complaint says, which led to a recorded conversation between the informant and Smith at her residence in Oshkosh.

The recording allowed investigators to hear a discussion about the $500 payment, as well as supplies the informant claimed to need, including duct tape and a tarp to move the body. The informant suggested a gun wouldn't be needed because the intended victim "was smaller, so (the informant) could break (the victim's) neck," the complaint says.

Smith met the informant at a Family Dollar in Oshkosh, where Smith went inside for about 10 minutes, then came out and handed a bag to the informant before leaving in her vehicle, the complaint says. She was stopped by police shortly after leaving the store, but claimed she had only stopped to buy soda and candy.

When police retrieved the bag Smith had given to the informant, they found it contained "five plastic drop clothes and a roll of duct tape," the complaint says.

