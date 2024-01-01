OSHP: 1 seriously hurt after vehicle crashes into pole

A person is seriously hurt after a vehicle crashed into a pole Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Preble County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after 7:30 a.m. to the 70 block of Preble County Line Road on initial reports of a vehicle crashing into a pole.

OSHP dispatchers tell News Center 7 that one person suffered serious injuries but would not provide other details.

Preble County Line Road is closed near U.S. 35 while troopers investigate, according to dispatchers.

AES Ohio is also at the scene, scanner traffic indicated.

News Center 7 has a news crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on this developing story.