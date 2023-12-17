OSHP: Alcohol played role in Marion crash that left driver seriously injured

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after police believed he crashed his vehicle while driving impaired.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday on State Route 309 near Pleasant Hill Road in Marion.

A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 42-year-old LaRue man, was traveling west on SR-309 when the driver failed to make a curve near Pleasant Hill Road, police said. The truck drove off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The truck then rolled over the guardrail and down an embankment, flipping over several times before stopping in a field.

The driver was flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with serious injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said investigators believe alcohol played a part in the crash, adding that the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The crash remains under investigation. NBC4 is withholding the driver’s name because charges have not been filed against him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.