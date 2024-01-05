OSHP car crashes during pursuit, closes ramp

TechCrunch

At the end of 2022, like many, I made some predictions about what 2023 would bring to the technology investing ecosystem. The state of venture capital investing and technology battle several factors, some of which are 2023 repeats and some brand new, including but not limited to higher interest rates, a more challenging market that demands better product-market fit and, of course, the rapidly evolving state of AI. Through exploring the sluggish first half of 2023 to how AI exploded in the second half, I have several predictions about what we can expect to see in the year ahead.