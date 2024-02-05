OSHP troopers working to reduce number of deadly crashes across region

The number of deadly crashes continues to drop across parts of the Miami Valley.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) saw a slight drop in deadly crashes in both Montgomery and Greene Counties in 2023.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson broke down those numbers and what state troopers are doing to make that happen Monday on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

In 2021, Montgomery County had 61 deadly crashes, including one on Hershey Street in Dayton. Our news crew saw a car on its top near a home in November 2021.

Robertson broke down the numbers in 2022 and 2023.

There were 62 deadly crashes in Montgomery County back in 2022, including 12,000 overall.

There were 58 deadly crashes in 2023 in Montgomery County, including 11,000 overall.

It is more than double the number of crashes in Greene County.

In 2022, there were over 3,300 crashes in Greene County, 15 were deadly.

In 2023, there were over 3,000 crashes in Greene County, five were deadly.

That is 10 fewer deadly crashes than last year.

There were 22 deadly crashes in Clark County back in 2021.

Robertson says the number of people killed in crashes dropped in 2022 to 17 in Clark County. There were over 3,500 crashes overall.

The number of deadly crashes increased in 2023 in Clark County. There were 20 deadly crashes last year, but fewer crashes than 2022.

Robertson spoke with Commander Robert Hildebrandt of the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol about why he thinks they have seen a steady drop in the number of deadly crashes.

He says there is an increase in the presence of state troopers in areas they know to be a common problem.

Hildebrandt also thinks Ohio’s new Distracted Driving Law could also be helping.

“The most important thing you are doing at that point in time is operating that vehicle. It’s no different than having any other deadly weapon in your hand,” he explained. “That car can be a deadly weapon if they’re not being responsible behind the wheel.:

He said OSHP started to see a decrease in crashes in those troubled spots after they started putting in more state troopers.

“We have a few troopers here that really noticed some problem areas in the county and then they went in to work those areas a little more often and the crashes went down in those areas,” said Hildebrandt. “So, we tried to be very purposeful in what we do.”

If anyone sees reckless or dangerous driving on the roads, they are asked to call #677 and report them.