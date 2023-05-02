OSHP: Man cited for driving 149 mph on I-75 in Warren County

A man was cited by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper for going 149 m.p.h. on Interstate 75 in Warren County.

Nicolai Crumpler, 48, was cited for traveling 149 m.p.h. in a 65 m.p.h. speed limit on Northbound Interstate 75 near State Route 122 at around 9:28 p.m. on April 26, according to the OSHP.

He was driving a 2023 Blue Chevrolet Corvette.

Troopers cited Crumpler for going over the limits.

The driver told troopers he was driving a new vehicle and got cut off by another driver, according to body camera footage.

He is scheduled to appear in Lebanon Municipal Court on May 19, the OSHP said.

OSHP says there have been over 162,000 speed-related crashes in Ohio since 2018 and are encouraging people to slow down.