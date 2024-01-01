OSHP: Man dead after vehicle crashes into pole, tree in Preble County; Speed, impairment suspected

Jan. 1—High speeds and impairment are believed to be factors in a crash that killed a man on New Year's Day morning in Preble County.

The crash was reported around 7:39 a.m. on Preble County Line Road near U.S. 35.

A vehicle was traveling at high speeds when it went through the intersection and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The vehicle went airborne and off the side of the road, hitting a utility pole and then a tree.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from New Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

Speed and OVI are suspected in the crash, according to troopers.

We will continue to update this report as more information is available.