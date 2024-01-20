OSHP: Man dies after driving off SR-2 into field, paintball range and trees

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — State troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that left a man dead in Ottawa County Friday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, and other nearby emergency responders, was called to the area of SR-2 in Erie Township not far from West Camp Perry Western Road after a Ford truck was found near some trees.

So far, investigators said they do not know what time the incident took place, but they believe the driver lost control of the vehicle while driving east on SR-2, only to end up in a field, going through a paintball range and into a tree line.

Troopers said the truck hit multiple obstacles, including some trees before coming to a stop.

The driver, who was identified as 59-year-old Jeff Bauer of Castalia, Ohio, died as a result of the crash, OSHP said.

Bauer was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Investigators said they do not suspect alcohol or drug use was a factor.

