OSHP: Man dies in snowmobile crash, alcohol suspected

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man was killed in a snowmobile crash Friday evening in Ashtabula County, Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Barnum Road in Geneva Township around 7:30 p.m. for reports a snowmobile had gone off the road.

Troopers said a man was found nearby after he was flung from his Polaris snowmobile. The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Murphy of Geneva, reportedly died as a result of his injuries.

OSHP reports an initial investigation shows Murphy went off the left side of the road, where his vehicle hit a utility pole.

Murphy was wearing a helmet during the crash, OSHP said, and they believe alcohol was a factor. An investigation is ongoing.



