OSHP released 5-year report on road fatalities: How NE Ohio counties compare

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new report released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol this week shows the amount of vehicle crash fatalities over the past five years (2019-2023).

According to the findings, 6,262 people were killed in more than 5,700 crashes across the state’s roadways.

“The Patrol’s review found that many of these fatal crashes were preventable,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

A look at the data showed about one in four of the crashes occurred from drivers going off the road. Other contributing factors included going over the middle line, not yielding or stopping, going too fast and following too close behind another vehicle.

“All drivers can play a role in preventing more needless crashes by keeping their eyes on the road, keeping their hands on the wheel, and keeping their electronic devices down,” DeWine said in the statement. “It’s not only the right thing to do, but it’s also the law.”

The counties with the most fatalities were as follows:

Franklin (570)

Cuyahoga (487)

Hamilton (319)

Montgomery (286)

Lucas (225)

Summit County, which has the fourth largest population in the state, had 208 fatalities. See the data from other Northeast Ohio counties below:

There were fewer fatal crashes in 2023 than in 2022 (a 2.2% drop), and 2021 had the most over the 5-year period with 1,244 fatal crashes. Crashes were more likely to take place on a Friday or Saturday, and one in 3 crashes happened between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

OSHP said that since the more serious cell phone usage law went into effect last April, they have seen fewer distracted driving related crashes, but they did not offer exact numbers.

Those who witness unsafe driving or drivers are encouraged to call #677.

Find more crash data right here.

