OSHP troopers clock 2 drivers going over 100 mph across area

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for drivers to slow down after clocking a couple of drivers going over 100 mph across the area.

OSHP posted two pictures on social media of recently catching two drivers for “going way too fast!”

“For everyone’s safety, #SlowDown!” OSHP said.

One driver was going 113 mph on Interstate in Shelby County and the second was clocked at 109 mph on Interstate 70 in Clark County.

State troopers cited the driver in Clark County for reckless driving while a youthful driver got stopped for 113 mph in Shelby County.

OSHP says with the holiday travel season approaching, everyone needs to take their time in getting to their destination.