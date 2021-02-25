Osisko Gold: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The mining royalty and exploration company posted revenue of $49.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $13 million, or 8 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $163.9 million.

Osisko Gold shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 10% in the last 12 months.

