Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.055

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.055 per share on the 15th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Osisko Gold Royalties Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Even in the absence of profits, Osisko Gold Royalties is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 9.4% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

Osisko Gold Royalties Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Osisko Gold Royalties' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from CA$0.12 in 2015 to the most recent annual payment of CA$0.22. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.0% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Osisko Gold Royalties to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Osisko Gold Royalties' EPS has declined at around 9.4% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Osisko Gold Royalties' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Osisko Gold Royalties that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

