OSK Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OSK) largest shareholders are private companies with 50% ownership, individual investors own 29%

Every investor in OSK Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OSK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 50% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about OSK Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About OSK Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in OSK Holdings Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of OSK Holdings Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

OSK Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Yellow Rock (L) Foundation, with ownership of 50%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.2% and 2.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Leong Huat Ong, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive. Furthermore, CEO Ju Ong is the owner of 1.3% of the company's shares.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of OSK Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of OSK Holdings Berhad. Insiders own RM248m worth of shares in the RM1.9b company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over OSK Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 50%, of the OSK Holdings Berhad stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for OSK Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

