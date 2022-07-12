Oskaloosa man gets 20 years in prison for sexual exploitation of two teenage girls

An Oskaloosa man who sexually abused one underage girl and solicited another for nude photos will spend up to 20 years in prison.

Andrew Richardson, 33, pleaded guilty to two charges filed in June of 2019 related to sexual exploitation of a minor. A judge in March found that Richardson had carried on a sexual relationship with and had nude photos of a girl under the age of 14. Richardson also posed as a 16-year-old boy on Snapchat to ask another 14-year-old girl to send photos of herself, which he obtained.

He reached a plea deal so that six of his eight charges were dismissed. He appeared before a judge on the remaining two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for a bench trial. The judge found Richardson guilty of both counts, and on May 27, he was sentenced to consecutive terms of 10 years on each count.

Prior to his plea, Richardson had unsuccessfully sought to suppress evidence found in the search of his phone, arguing that investigators did not have a warrant or other cause to access the device. The court denied his requests, agreeing that officers who interviewed Richardson needed to seize his phone on the spot to prevent him from deleting evidence.

Richardson exploited 'an emotionally vulnerable child,' judge says

In forensic interviews, the first teenager told investigators that Richardson had behaved manipulatively, threatening to reveal her personal information or take his own life if she tried to end their relationship.

"During the relevant times, (the girl) was an emotionally vulnerable child who was shown attention and affection by the Defendant," Judge Greg Milani wrote in finding Richardson guilty. The judge noted Richardson's use of threats, gifts, and declaration of love to influence the girl. "These behaviors clearly demonstrate that Defendant coerced and persuaded (the girl) to do as he desired."

With the second teenager, Richardson told investigators the girl claimed to be 18 years old, but Snapchat records showed that messages between her and Richardson immediately established that she was 14.

In his ruling, Milani described Richardson, who was posing as a 16-year-old, asking the girl several times for nude photographs several times. She referred to him as her boyfriend and the two exchanged terms of endearment.

Richardson, who also will be registered as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, has filed a notice of appeal contesting his conviction and ruling on the pretrial suppression motions.

