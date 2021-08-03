Osky man arrested in Michigan on federal sex charges

Aug. 3—GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal charges have been filed against an Oskaloosa man after investigators say he traveled to Michigan to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

According to newly public court documents, Dennis Patrick Reid, 47, of Oskaloosa, has been charged with interstate travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct, and coercion and enticement of a minor. If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.

Reid was arrested Friday by an agent with the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations. The arrest was made as part of a sting operation, according to federal court filings.

In a 23-page report, the federal agent identified as Scott Bauer said he posed as the single-mother of a 12-year-old girl through two online services and communicated with Reid. In communications provided in court documents, the agent said Reid described in graphic detail his intentions of sexual acts planned with the 12-year-old girl during the trip.

Court documents said Reid traveled to Michigan after he left work on July 29, and planned to meet with who he believed to be the mother of the 12-year-old girl at a restaurant on July 30. Reid planned to then go meet with the girl at her home. Communications from Reid also indicated he would be interested in a return trip in August.

On June 23, conversations from Reid included in court filings indicated he was concerned it could be a sting. "Am I still nervous and a little scared that this I [sic] a sting, of course, a lil," a message read.

In other communications, Reid said he had a nightmare that he was being arrested, said "Oh and hope this isn't a sting," and was concerned the person he was speaking to was a vigilante.

Reid is in custody pending a hearing Wednesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

