Oslo Bors says Nasdaq's bid superior to Euronext's

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Nasdaq's bid for Norwegian stock market operator Oslo Bors VPS is better for the country's capital market as well as for companies listed on the exchange than the rival offer made by Euronext, Oslo Bors CEO said on Monday.

Pan-European Euronext earlier on Monday said it may sweeten its offer of 145 Norwegian crowns per share for Oslo Bors VPS after Nasdaq offered 152 crowns.

"We've made a thorough evaluation and it is the unanimous conclusion of our board that Nasdaq has the better offer," Bente Landsnes told Reuters, adding that a higher bid by Euronext would not change that conclusion.





(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)