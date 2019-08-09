Oslo wants to reduce its emissions by 95 percent by 2030

Oslo is this year's European Green Capital and the municipality also wants to reduce car traffic overall by a third compared to 2015 (AFP Photo/Pierre-Henry DESHAYES)

Oslo (AFP) - The Norwegian capital Oslo announced Friday it was aiming to reduce CO2-emissions by 95 percent by 2030.

"This is the most ambitious climate strategy of any major city in the world," Oslo mayor Raymond Johansen said in a statement.

"Together with Oslo's inhabitants and economic actors we want to work during the next 11 years to remove the remaining sources of climate gas emissions in the city," he said.

The city's ruling red-green majority did not present a estimate of costs to pay for the drastic cuts, which were announced a month ahead of the municipal elections.

The target of 95 percent is compared to emissions in 2009, which is as far as the Norwegian Environment Agency's database on municipal emissions stretches back.

Among the measures planned to reach the goal, the city's government wants all vehicles in the city to be "emission free," although they did not want to go so far as to talk of an outright ban on petrol and diesel cars.

Oslo is this year's European Green Capital and the municipality also wants to reduce car traffic overall by a third compared to 2015, emphasising public transport, bicycle paths and pedestrian walkways.

The success of the project is also in part dependent on the planned implementation of a carbon capture and storage mechanism at the local Klemetsrud waste incineration plant.

Norway, the largest oil producer in Western Europe, is already the world's leading per capita adopter of electric cars.

The Scandinavian country has also made it a national ambition that from 2025 all new cars sold should be zero-emission models.