Osmosis Closes $21M Token Sale Led by Paradigm

As jarring as the transition to remote work was during the coronavirus pandemic, it was modest compared to what’s coming next, says Adam Ozimek, a labor economist at the freelancing platform Upwork. Ozimek and the team at Upwork have conducted surveys on remote work since the pandemic’s start, and his outlook is based partly on those results. Quartz spoke to Ozimek about what the next iteration of remote work could look like.