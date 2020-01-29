OSNEXUS Releases QuantaStor 5.5 Featuring Advanced IT Automation with Ansible Modules and New Dashboard Analytics

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OSNEXUS , the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced the availability of QuantaStor 5.5 with new capabilities of IT automation through Ansible modules and a Python client library, and enhanced storage grid dashboard including server thermals and power supply health.

"Our major focus has always been on streamlining storage management tasks and lowering complexity," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. "With QuantaStor 5.5, we take IT automation to the next level with the inclusion of Ansible playbooks and a Python client library. These new interfaces enable operations teams to fully automate common storage management tasks with ease."

IT automation is especially important for companies today as technology advances and jobs become more specialized. With data storage, IT teams often need to master many different systems and automating common workflows is critical to reducing complexity and speeding up day-to-day business operations. With the Ansible and Python integration modules, IT organizations have powerful new tools that complement QuantaStor's existing REST API and CLI interfaces.

QuantaStor 5.5 Highlights

Ansible Modules - Enables users to quickly and easily set up playbooks to automate the provisioning of file, block, and object storage within QuantaStor storage grids; ideal for highly dynamic environments including managed service providers, continuous integration, and analytics.

Python Client Library - Simplifies the process of developing custom storage management portals and provisioning systems via the Python programming language. All of the published 640+ QuantaStor REST APIs as documented on the OSNEXUS wiki are callable via the Python client library available via 'pip install quantastor'.

Advanced Storage Grid Dashboard - Enhanced performance statistics with server identification thermals, power supply health, and overall system load at-a-glance.

About OSNEXUS

Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS enables organizations to manage their storage ranging from small sites to hyper-scale deployments across global datacenters with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage technology as a single, easy-to-manage solution.

QuantaStor, deployed by Global 500 companies worldwide, addresses a broad set of storage use cases including server virtualization, big data, cloud computing, and high-performance applications through scale-out physical and virtual storage appliances.

