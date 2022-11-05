OSP dog sniffs out 83 pounds of cocaine during I-5 traffic stop

Oregon State Police found 83 pounds of suspected cocaine and a firearm during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon after being alerted by a drug detection K9.

At about 1 p.m., a senior trooper from the Salem Area Command stopped a vehicle traveling northbound near the Corvallis/Lebanon exit for following too closely, unlawful window tint and speeding.

During the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle, which was denied. The trooper deployed his K9, which responded with a positive alert to the odor of controlled substances, allowing the trooper to search the vehicle.

Two men, ages 28 and 23 and from Renton, Washington, were taken into custody and lodged in jail pending federal charges.

OSP troopers were assisted during the investigation by detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative), special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration Salem Resident Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office District of Oregon, Portland Office.

