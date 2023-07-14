OSP inmate charged with murder ruled competent

Jul. 14—An Oklahoma State Penitentiary inmate accused of stabbing his cellmate more than 50 times was ruled competent to stand trial.

Austin Furr, 21, of Glenpool, was serving a five-year sentence at the McAlester prison when he was charged in state court for the death of his cellmate, 62-year-old Dong Son, in 2021.

Furr was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma on a charge of second-degree murder in Indian Country after his state charge of first-degree murder was dismissed due to Furr's status as a Native American and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McGirt.

Attorneys for Furr argued the man was diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other mental illnesses and was prescribed medication that was not being taken properly at the time of the alleged crime.

A federal judge ordered Furr to undergo a mental health examination with a doctor determining Furr "is mentally competent to stand trial" as long as he has regular contact with a mental health professional and takes his medications as prescribed.

"Neither party objected to the doctor's determination," U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White wrote in his order.

"The defendant is able to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him and to assist properly in his defense," White wrote.

Attorneys for Furr indicted their client was not receiving his medication with White telling a U.S. Marshall to remind staff to administer Furr's medication.

An affidavit in the murder case states investigators with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Office of the Inspector General were called to OSP on Sept. 26, 2021, for a report of an "inmate on inmate homicide."

According to the report, investigators saw multiple lacerations and several areas of blunt force trauma on Son's body along with paint poured on his face.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Son was serving a life-sentence without parole for the 1989 shooting death of an Oklahoma City business owner.

A search of the cell revealed numerous blood-like splatters along with a "smiley face" drawn in blood on the wall, the report states.

The affidavit states Furr told investigators during an interview that Son attacked him with a wood block object and that he acted in self-defense and Furr used a "homemade sharpened instrument" made of plastic to stab Son multiple times before he stopped moving.

The report states Furr admitted to pouring paint on Son's face during the fight and drawing the smiley face on the wall in blood after the incident occurred and flushing the homemade weapon down the toilet.

An autopsy of Son showed the man was stabbed more than 50 times and "findings consistent of strangulation" along with two bite marks on the man's arm, the report states.

White scheduled Furr's trial to begin Sept. 6 at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.