OspreyData Appoints New Product Manager Charissa Santos for Oil and Gas Production Intelligence Suite

HOUSTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OspreyData, creator of the Production Intelligence Suite of Artificial Lift Optimization software for Oil & Gas, is proud to announce the promotion of Charissa Santos to Product Manager of their flagship suite of products. She will be responsible for helping to take OspreyData's industry-changing digital oilfield solutions to market and growing customer engagement across their client base.

"Charissa is integral to our products' success and we are thrilled to promote her to this key position. It is a pivotal time to help producers optimize production and lower lease operating expense. Talented professionals like Charissa help to elevate not only product and software development, but also highly valued customer relationships within the organizations we serve. She has been key in the launch of our Unified Monitoring product." said CEO Ed Cowsar.

Charissa Santos joined OspreyData in 2014 as Lead Product Designer. She has been a key driver in OspreyData's user-focused design which has won praise from key users across the petroleum industry for its usability and functionality. Charissa received her Bachelor's Degree from Southern California Institute of Architecture in Los Angeles, and worked in Product Design and Software Development for various firms before working on the OspreyData software development team, responsible initially for Production Monitoring usability and the user experience.

"Charissa has consistently focused on creating solutions that optimize production engineering and increase operator efficiency," adds CTO Ron Frohock. "She is very well versed in Oil & Gas Production Operations from her time with the company. Her collaborative and user focused approach to product development continues to drive dramatic improvements within our Production Intelligence suite. Moving into the Product Manager role is a natural step and will provide great value for our users."

Global oil producers and independent oil companies alike are seeing more value in OspreyData's Production Intelligence solutions. New clients are using the cloud-based software across the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, DJ Basin in Colorado and other shale plays to scale growth, lower Lease Operating Expense, and increase production. OspreyData's incremental software implementation offers immediate value to Artificial Lift producers. As prices fluctuate, we help agile E&P companies win in this merger and acquisition market on Wall Street and in their savvy acquisition and divestiture of leases in the oil fields.

OspreyData is the first software platform to bring expert-augmented Machine Learning to the E&P space. Their predictive models identify problem states in Artificial Lift and Production, allowing operators to operate lean, and take early action to prevent failure and increase production and safety. OspreyData is based in Orange County, CA, Houston, TX and Vancouver, BC.

