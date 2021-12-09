Osseo man charged with fleeing police enters plea

Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
An Osseo man who fled from police in the evening hours of Nov. 20 entered into a plea deal Dec. 6 in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Dereck James Lawson, 30, pleaded guilty to third-degree fleeing/eluding police — a five year felony — with the understanding other charges in the file would be dismissed and he would not be pursued as a habitual offender despite having a lengthy criminal past.

Lawson explained to Judge Sara Lisznyai Monday morning that he was driving to Jackson Nov. 20 when a Jonesville police officer attempted to stop his vehicle on U.S. 12 in the city.

“He turned his lights on and I kept driving away from him,” Lawson said. “I just took off…I didn’t want to stop. They just kept chasing me and I kept running.”

Lawson then explained how the pursuit ended when he crashed into a wooded area before he got out of his vehicle and entered a river attempting to elude authorities.

Police officers were able to locate him when they heard him talking, Lawson said.

“I was just so cold, I was shivering,” Lawson said.

In a separate file, Lawson pleaded guilty in an earlier hearing in 2B District Court to third-degree retail fraud for stealing a bottle of liquor from a retail location in Somerset Township in April.

In a third file, Lawson waived extradition to the state of Ohio where he is wanted out of Defiance as a fugitive from justice for allegedly absconding from probation earlier this year.

Lawson is tentatively scheduled for sentencing in the circuit court file at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 24.

