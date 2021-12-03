Osseo man charged with fleeing police to plead out

Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
An Osseo man, who fled from police in late November, appeared in 2B District Court Wednesday for a probable cause conference where he waived his rights to a preliminary examination hearing in the matters and instead requested his case be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court as he is considering a plea offer from prosecutors.

That offer would see 30-year-old Dereck James Lawson plead guilty to third-degree fleeing/eluding police — a five year felony — with the understanding other charges in the file would be dismissed and he would not be pursued as a habitual offender despite having a lengthy criminal past.

That hearing in the circuit court has been set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6.

In a separate file, Lawson pleaded guilty to third-degree retail fraud for stealing a bottle of liquor from a retail location in Somerset Township in April.

In a third file, Lawson waived extradition to the state of Ohio where he is wanted out of Defiance as a fugitive from justice for allegedly absconding from probation earlier this year.

Officers caught up with a vehicle Lawson was operating on the north side of Jonesville in the late evening hours of Nov. 20 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Lawson fled at a high-rate of speed.

The pursuit went west towards Allen before turning south towards Reading. Lawson ditched his vehicle on Bankers Road in a wooded area and hid from pursuing officers in a water-shed.

