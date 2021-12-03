An Osseo man, who fled from police in late November, appeared in 2B District Court Wednesday for a probable cause conference where he waived his rights to a preliminary examination hearing in the matters and instead requested his case be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court as he is considering a plea offer from prosecutors.

That offer would see 30-year-old Dereck James Lawson plead guilty to third-degree fleeing/eluding police — a five year felony — with the understanding other charges in the file would be dismissed and he would not be pursued as a habitual offender despite having a lengthy criminal past.

That hearing in the circuit court has been set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6.

In a separate file, Lawson pleaded guilty to third-degree retail fraud for stealing a bottle of liquor from a retail location in Somerset Township in April.

In a third file, Lawson waived extradition to the state of Ohio where he is wanted out of Defiance as a fugitive from justice for allegedly absconding from probation earlier this year.

Officers caught up with a vehicle Lawson was operating on the north side of Jonesville in the late evening hours of Nov. 20 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but Lawson fled at a high-rate of speed.

The pursuit went west towards Allen before turning south towards Reading. Lawson ditched his vehicle on Bankers Road in a wooded area and hid from pursuing officers in a water-shed.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Osseo man charged with fleeing police to plead out